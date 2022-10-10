Miami-Based Company Captures a Person's Legacy With High-Quality Videos

Life goes by in a blink and often our loved one’s stories are told through word of mouth or photos, but one Miami-based company believes an ideal way to remember the essence of a person long after they're gone is through their high-quality videos.

After the birth of his son and the passing of his mother, Jonathan Hermida felt the need to create something that could be passed on from generation to generation.

“My son will never have the opportunity to meet my mom or my grandmother and the yearning and sadness around that, I thought man why isn’t there something out there that helps to encapsulate the essence of people while they’re alive," said Hermida.

About a year ago, Hermida and Kirill Ignatieff founded Capsul.

Their mission is to produce high quality legacy videos to capture the memories and wisdom of those we love.

"A part of the mission as well is encapsulating that history that we come from, that heritage we come from that we’re going to be losing more and more of as the years go by. My son is going to have much less connection to Cuba than I do," said Hermida.

The interviews are conducted at their downtown Miami studio and it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to about 2 hours.

Interview questions are about several topics, from early childhood memories to lessons learned.

Most packages include three videos: a trailer, the raw interview, and best answers.

"The elderly and people who are coming into our studio are just blown away by their experience because it’s also their opportunity to intentionally leave behind their legacy to their families," said Hermida.

The Capsul packages start at about $1,500 and Hermida says many times family members pitch it in for a birthday or anniversary to give this gift of legacy.