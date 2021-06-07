Miami-Based Norwegian Cruise Line Announces More US Voyages Resuming

Miami-based Norwegian Cruise Line announced additional voyages on Monday as part of its U.S. resumption plan in an attempt to revive the cruise industry shut down due to the COVID pandemic.

Newly announced deployment plans expected to begin in the summer of 2021 include:

Norwegian Gem seven-day itineraries to the Caribbean beginning August 15 and a four-day voyage to the Bahamas in November from Miami

Additional itineraries on Norwegian Breakaway to Bermuda starting September 26 from New York

Norwegian Bliss on October 24 to the Mexican Riviera from Los Angeles

Norwegian Escape on November 13, 2021 to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral

Norwegian Encore, the newest ship in the line’s fleet, will make her debut on the West Coast, taking the place of the previously announced Norwegian Bliss for the 2021 summer Alaska cruise season

“I am pleased to continue our Great Cruise Comeback with plans already announced for 23 of our 28 ships across our three brands beginning in July 2021 and phasing in through early 2022,” said Frank Del Rio, president and chief executive officer.

Voyages are contingent on obtaining a Conditional Sailing Certificate from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. All initial voyages will operate with fully vaccinated guests and crew in addition to the company’s multi-layered health and safety program according to a statement.

In May, Norwegian said eight ships will resume service starting in October, with several sailings to depart from PortMiami.

Earlier last month, Norwegian threatened to keep its ships out of Florida after Gov. Ron DeSantis signed legislation banning businesses from requiring that customers show proof of vaccination against COVID-19.

The company said the law signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis is at odds with guidelines from federal health authorities that would let cruise ships sail in U.S. waters if nearly all passengers and crew members are vaccinated.