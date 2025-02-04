Miami basketball coach accused of sending inappropriate texts to 10-year-old boy

A volunteer basketball coach for a community center in Miami was arrested for allegedly sending inappropriate and sexual text messages to a 10-year-old boy, police said.

Charles Williams, 26, was arrested Tuesday on several charges, including lewd and lascivious exhibition and conduct on a child, promoting sexual performance by a child, and tampering, according to a police report.

According to Miami Police investigators, the victim's family members reported seeing the inappropriate messages on the 10-year-old's phone.

Williams allegedly texted the victim to send him pictures of his genitalia in exchange for an electric scooter. The victim complied, sending him two photos.

Investigators said that the two interacted for several months through iMessage and chat on the PlayStation5. They even FaceTimed on two occasions, where Williams allegedly exposed himself to the victim. The victim told detectives he got scared and hung up.

Williams also allegedly sent the victim photos of people having sex and then instructed the victim on how to delete the messages from his phone.

Investigators found Williams was a volunteer basketball coach at Belafonte Tacolcy Center in Miami. The victim met Williams through a 14-year-old friend at another community center.

Detectives located Williams and took him into custody after the victim positively identified him through a photograph.

At the time of his arrest, Williams was on probation for a fraud case out of Palm Beach County.

He remains booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.