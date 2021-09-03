Miami Beach Adds Patrols, Checkpoint Ahead of Labor Day Weekend

Miami Beach is implementing additional safety measures ahead of the Labor Day weekend and in light of recent deadly violence in the city.

Starting Friday at 7 p.m., a sobriety checkpoint will be located at 12th Street and Alton Road. It will last until 2 a.m. on Saturday.

Mayor Dan Gelber also announced that effective immediately, there will be an average of 40 police officers added to patrol the streets.

This comes in the wake of the deadly shooting of tourist Dustin Wakefield.

Additionally, 10 additional Miami-Dade County officers will supplement Miami Beach police patrols every weekend through the end of the year. There will also be increased park ranger patrols around Ocean Drive, additional homeless outreach, and enhanced sanitation and parking enforcement.

