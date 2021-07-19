Miami Beach Apartment Complex Fully Evacuated after Safety Concerns

The Devon Apartments located in the 6000 block of Indian Creek Drive in Miami Beach have been fully evacuated.

Monday was the last day tenants had to leave the building after a recent inspection found the building to be unsafe.

The notice of violation stated inspectors found evidence of structure deterioration and spalling concrete.

Attorney Manny Vadillo, who represents the owner of the building, says the building is set to be demolished in December.

In an email he stated, “I am happy to communicate that my clients have been working with the remaining tenants daily. As of this morning, only three remain and all three are in the process of vacating.”

Vadillo did later confirm the building was fully vacated and secured.

This is the second Miami Beach building to be evacuated since the Champlain Towers South Building Collapse.

The building on Lenox Avenue remains empty after it was evacuated earlier this month.

In North Miami Beach, the Crestview Towers Condominiums have been ordered to remain empty following the latest inspection from Miami-Dade Fire and Rescue found 39 code violations.