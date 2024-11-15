Homelessness

Miami Beach approves plan to provide $10 million to county to address homelessness

The proposal will go to the county for their consideration on Nov. 20.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

Miami Beach city commissioners voted on a plan to address homelessness in Miami-Dade County.

On Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to provide $10 million over the next two years to the county and the Homeless Trust, but the money will not come from small businesses or Miami Beach residents.

📺 24/7 South Florida news stream: Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

The money will come from people who use the city's convention center and the convention center hotel. 

The city spends over $5 million a year on homeless outreach and it wants the public to know about it, especially after the county’s harsh criticism this week. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports
The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

The proposal will go to the county for their consideration on Nov. 20.

Miami Beach was under harsh criticism by the county in recent weeks after the city commission voted to cancel Referendum 8 on the November ballot. If passed, it would’ve generated $10 million for the Homeless Trust by imposing a one percent tax on restaurants and bars.

The county then demanded that the city pay $10 million to support the Homeless Trust.  

This article tagged under:

Homelessness
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us