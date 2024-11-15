Miami Beach approves plan to provide $10 million to county to address homelessness

Miami Beach city commissioners voted on a plan to address homelessness in Miami-Dade County.

On Thursday, the commission voted unanimously to provide $10 million over the next two years to the county and the Homeless Trust, but the money will not come from small businesses or Miami Beach residents.

The money will come from people who use the city's convention center and the convention center hotel.

The city spends over $5 million a year on homeless outreach and it wants the public to know about it, especially after the county’s harsh criticism this week. NBC6's Ari Odzer reports

The proposal will go to the county for their consideration on Nov. 20.

Miami Beach was under harsh criticism by the county in recent weeks after the city commission voted to cancel Referendum 8 on the November ballot. If passed, it would’ve generated $10 million for the Homeless Trust by imposing a one percent tax on restaurants and bars.

The county then demanded that the city pay $10 million to support the Homeless Trust.