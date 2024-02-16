‘The universe gave me another opportunity': Miami Beach artist struck by hit-and-run driver

A South Florida man is thankful to be alive after he was hit by a car while on his motorcycle in Miami Beach.

Arturo Albornoz was on his motorcycle Jan. 28 driving south on Collins Avenue just south of 46th Street, when police say someone in another car driving north got over in Albornoz's lane, side-swiped him and kept going.

Albornoz said he had a second to make a decision, but ultimately, he was thrown off his bike.

"It was so fast, I think I was hit and then I put the motorcycle down and started to roll over,” Albornoz said. "The guy never stopped, he ran away."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the driver tried to avoid crashing with another car that was exiting the Nobu Hotel and ended up hitting Albornoz.

Albornoz's collarbone is broken and he has a broken bone in his leg. He wants to know why the driver didn't stick around.

"Now it's criminal, he ran away and I don't know,” Albornoz said. "Poor guy, maybe he had something to do, and time was precious for him at that moment and he had to reach somewhere, I don't know."

Albornoz, an artist, has lived in Miami Beach for more than 20 years. Some of his paintings are hanging up inside Baires Grill in Miami Beach, which are available to view and purchase.

He said he's not angry or upset, and he's thankful he can still walk, talk and do what he loves.

"The universe gave me another opportunity and that's what it's all about,” Albornoz said.

Police are still searching for the driver.

There is a GoFundMe created for Albornoz.