only on 6

‘The universe gave me another opportunity': Miami Beach artist struck by hit-and-run driver

Police say the car went into the wrong lane, hit Arturo Albornoz's motorcycle and kept going.

By Niko Clemmons

NBC Universal, Inc.

A South Florida man is thankful to be alive after he was hit by a car while on his motorcycle in Miami Beach.

Arturo Albornoz was on his motorcycle Jan. 28 driving south on Collins Avenue just south of 46th Street, when police say someone in another car driving north got over in Albornoz's lane, side-swiped him and kept going.

Albornoz said he had a second to make a decision, but ultimately, he was thrown off his bike.

"It was so fast, I think I was hit and then I put the motorcycle down and started to roll over,” Albornoz said. "The guy never stopped, he ran away."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Police said the driver tried to avoid crashing with another car that was exiting the Nobu Hotel and ended up hitting Albornoz.

Albornoz's collarbone is broken and he has a broken bone in his leg. He wants to know why the driver didn't stick around.

"Now it's criminal, he ran away and I don't know,” Albornoz said. "Poor guy, maybe he had something to do, and time was precious for him at that moment and he had to reach somewhere, I don't know."

Local

only on 6 5 hours ago

Trio accused of defrauding Miami-Dade homeowners association out of tens of thousands of dollars

Miami-Dade 6 hours ago

No One Eats Alone Day promotes inclusion, sense of belonging among kids

Albornoz, an artist, has lived in Miami Beach for more than 20 years. Some of his paintings are hanging up inside Baires Grill in Miami Beach, which are available to view and purchase.

He said he's not angry or upset, and he's thankful he can still walk, talk and do what he loves.

"The universe gave me another opportunity and that's what it's all about,” Albornoz said.

Police are still searching for the driver.

There is a GoFundMe created for Albornoz.

This article tagged under:

only on 6
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us