Miami Beach Businesses Cash in On Tourism Boost From Ultra, Spring Break

A busy weekend is ahead in South Florida: Ultra Fest is kicking off Friday at Bayfront Park. Thousands are expected to attend, adding to the other events already underway — which is good for businesses.

Not everyone is a fan of the loud beats from Ultra Festival or the spring break parties, but businesses are cashing in, saying March is one of the best months in Miami.

From hotels to ventanitas, Miami businesses are booming this month.

“We’re fully booked right now and the prices go crazy,” said JD Lamadrid, who works the front desk at Eurostars Langford.

The hotel was booked up months ago.

“Today we are at $273, and tomorrow, it goes up to $600,” he said.

Miami Music Week, Ultra, Miami Open tennis and spring break are bringing in big bucks.

“It’s something we look forward to every year,” said Mario Magalhavs, the owner of Las Palmas.

Even mom-and-pop shops are cashing in. Las Palmas, located right down the street from Ultra, says sales are up 20-25% this month.

“March is a time we wait for every year because there are so many people in town and the people coming to Miami, and it’s always a good thing for everybody,” Magalhavs added.

In addition to all the events, the great weather brings in tourists from all over this month.