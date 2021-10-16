Miami Beach Clean Up Volunteer Efforts Ramp Up As Littering Increases

Volunteers will hit the sand in Miami Beach Sunday for a weekly cleanup effort to help make our beaches a better, cleaner place.

The event organizer, Clean Miami Beach, says they are getting more requests for these events because there is more pollution.

"The biggest problem areas are the areas that the city does not maintain, especially the causeways,” Sophie Ringel, Founder of Clean Miami Beach said. “All the causeways, the Julia Tuttle Causeway, people go there to fish or show up with their jet skis or boats and sadly they leave all of their trash."

In 2019 and 2020, Clean Miami Beach says they picked up over 20,500lbs of trash.

Ringel wants to connect more with the younger generation. She says the group cleaned up 112lbs of trash over two blocks in 30 minutes after high school seniors who enjoyed a day by the water left their trash behind.

The issue is something they say they are constantly dealing with.

One solution, Ringel says, is through conversation and education.

"We will reach out to the Superintendent to come up with a proposal with a presentation and maybe we can even hold that at all the schools in Miami-Dade County to a first educational session about plastic in general," Ringel said.

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber has partnered with the organization and is expected to join the clean up effort as well.