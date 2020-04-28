Miami Beach Commissioner Raising Eyebrows After Getting Into Profanity-Laced Fight Online

Miami Beach City Commissioner Ricky Arriola is facing some harsh criticism over some comments he made during an exchange on Facebook.

He was responding to a critical comment someone made about an article he posted on his personal Facebook account.

In the post, Arriola used fowl language and name calling. Another comment from the same exchange with the same person shows the commissioner saying, “tell me where you want to meet, we will settle this like we did back in the old days.” It ends with more inappropriate language.

NBC 6 reached out to the commissioner about his comments, and he sent a statement saying this person, who he’s never met, has been trolling him for weeks.

“He repeatedly crosses the line by not only insulting me (which is fine), but also my family and that is where I draw the line. Keyboard bullies need to be called out. This person further doubled down by publishing my home address online and making homophobic remarks. It’s easy to be a tough guy behind a keyboard. I invited him to meet me face to face,” Arriola said.

NBC 6 also tried to reach out to the other person in the exchange to ask him about these allegations but so far we have not been able to get in touch.

We also reached out to the mayor of Miami Beach, however the mayor was not available for an interview and did not want to comment on the matter.