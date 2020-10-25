Miami Beach Commissioner Tests Positive for COVID-19

A Miami Beach Commissioner says he tested positive for COVID-19 Sunday morning.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Commissioner David Richardson says he began feeling symptoms Saturday evening before being tested Sunday morning.

According to Richardson, he has hosted several food distribution events over the last eight months, but has made no contact with participants or the food, adding that, for the most part, he's been very diligent about wearing a mask.

"I have already reached out to the few people who were around me in the past few days without a mask to encourage them to get tested as soon as possible," Richardson's statement read.

Richardson's positive test also forced Miami-Dade County Commissioners Daniella Levine Cava and Eileen Higgins to stop their campaign events for Sunday, after the trio appeared together at a recent event. Cava's campaign said both commissioners would be tested Sunday.

The commissioner says he has begun quarantining and is experiencing minor symptoms. Richardson and the City of Miami Beach have also begun contact tracing.