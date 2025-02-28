Miami Beach commissioners approve towing notification system

Miami Beach city commissioners on Wednesday approved a new towing notification policy that will give residents a heads-up before their cars get towed.

The policy will allow people who park in tow-away zones or illegal spots a 15-minute grace period before their vehicle is hauled away. But there are a few catches.

For example, if you’re parked in a residential zone — you’ll get a text notice. But if you’re in a handicap spot, it’s an instant tow.

Last year, more than 2,000 Miami Beach residents got towed.

The text messaging system would alert Miami Beach residents before being towed by:

Providing a one-time text to residents prior to initiating a tow Allowing a 15-minute grace period from the time the text is issued for drivers to have the opportunity to comply with parking regulations Providing texts to residents only for non-life safety parking violations

No notifications will be issued for life safety violations. For example, cars in fire lanes or disabled parking spaces.

To qualify for the text messaging program, you must be a resident of the city of Miami Beach and register in the city’s parking system and provide a phone number.