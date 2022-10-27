Miami Beach Condo Building Ordered Evacuated Over Structural Issue

A condominium building in Miami Beach was ordered evacuated Thursday after it was deemed structurally unsafe.

Residents of the Port Royale condo building at 6969 Collins Avenue have been required to vacate immediately due to an unsafe structure notice, Miami Beach officials said.

The building is undergoing a 50-year recertification and the building's structural engineer found "excessive deflection" in a concrete beam in the garage level.

Records show the 15-story building was built in 1971. It's unknown how many residents live there.

"The tenant relocation ordinance will apply to those who rent in the building as required by municipal code," the city said in a statement.

A number of South Florida buildings have been evacuated following an audit of high-rise buildings 40-years-old or older after the 2021 collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo in Surfside that killed 98 people.