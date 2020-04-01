Miami Beach Convention Center Eyed As Possible Medical Treatment Facility

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking at using the Miami Beach Convention Center as a medical treatment facility to assist in the coronavirus response, NBC 6 has learned.

Officials spoke with Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber by phone to discuss the possibility of using the facility.

The Army Corps already toured the convention center, which could house anywhere between 250 to 2,000 beds.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would need to sign off on using the center.

This is a developing story. Check back with NBC 6 for updates.