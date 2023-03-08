Miami Beach Cop Found Guilty of Punching, Kicking Tourist in 2021

A jury Wednesday found a Miami Beach Police officer guilty of beating a tourist back in the summer of 2021, an incident that was caught on video.

Kevin Perez, 34, was found guilty of battery after two hours of deliberations. His charge had been downgraded from a felony to a misdemeanor. At one point, the jury asked to see more videos of the night of the beating.

The big question was whether Perez committed a crime or was just doing his job as an officer.

The trial of one of the police officers accused of beating a tourist in Miami Beach back in 2021. NBC 6's Christian Colón reports

The state started out Wednesday by reminding the jury that the victim, 26-year-old Dalonta Crudup, rented a scooter while on vacation on July 26, 2021, and parked it while hanging out with friends.

Police said Crudup was parked illegally and they were in the middle of giving him a ticket. At that moment, the victim supposedly ignored police and left that scene. Crudup said. police never told him to stay.

When Crudup got to the Royal Palm Hotel, police caught up and video showed them punching and kicking him. One of those officers was Perez.

After the verdict was read, Perez was seen shaking his head. His family was in the back of the courtroom and they also looked surprised.

Perez's attorney said he will be appealing the decision.

A sentencing date was placed for April 21.