Miami Beach driver who killed motorcyclist back in jail after positive cocaine test

A Miami Beach man who pleaded guilty in January for driving while sleep-deprived and crashing into and killing a motorcycle driver last year is back in jail after testing positive for cocaine.

Patrick Schiebel was driving his Dodge Ram westbound on 41st Street at the intersection of Meridian Avenue on Miami Beach on April 15, 2024, when he ran the red light and struck 34-year-old Adrian Roberto Diaz Garcia, who was on his electric motorcycle, according to records.

Family Photo Family Photo

Schiebel was driving from a day on a boat and fell asleep behind the wheel when he crashed into the victim, records state.

The 33-year-old accepted a plea deal earlier this year and was sentenced to two years of house arrest with an ankle bracelet, followed by 10 years of reporting probation.

However, records show he violated the probation because during an April random drug test, Schiebel tested positive for cocaine. He also failed to complete the 200 hours of community service at a minimum monthly rate of 15 hours, as the plea deal required.

On Wednesday, Schiebel once again pleaded guilty, this time to violating his probation, and he was sentenced to 30 days in the county jail.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

After his release, he will continue on house arrest and probation per the initial offer he accepted.

Schiebel initially avoided jail time, despite the severity of the case.

Prosecutors admitted they were unable to take him to trial after “concerning" actions by Miami Beach Det. Richard Rodriguez and alleged failures of the department.

"Det. Rodriguez's handling of this case was concerning, to say the least," state attorneys stated in a court document obtained by NBC6.

Prosecutors concluded Rodriguez did not record the entirety of his interaction with Schiebel with the body-worn camera. Rodriguez also allegedly did not complete full roadside exercises to see whether impairment was a factor, despite the officer waking up the defendant who was sleeping in the back of a patrol car, prior to an interview.

The officer only cited Schiebel with a traffic ticket. Criminal charges of vehicular homicide weren't filed until new investigators were assigned and worked with prosecutors to try and build a case.

After nearly a year, prosecutors believed offering a plea deal was the best option in a case that was tainted by the officer's alleged failures.

In January, a spokesman for the Miami Beach Police Department told NBC6 that an internal affairs investigation would begin. As far as Det. Rodriguez, a spokesman added he has been removed from any investigative roles.

NBC6 reached out to the Miami Beach Police Department again on Wednesday to get an update on the officer, but has not heard back.