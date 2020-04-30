Miami Beach Extends ‘Safer at Home’ Order, Commissioner Asks for Limited Beach Reopening

Miami Beach extended the city's state of emergency declaration and "safer at home" order Thursday, as one commissioner is asking for beaches in the city to be reopened with restrictions.

City Manager Jimmy Morales extended the emergency measures put in place during the coronavirus outbreak by a week to May 7, officials said.

The emergency measures include a 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, and the closure of bars and sidewalk cafes.

Meanwhile, Miami Beach commissioner Ricky Arriola is set to introduce a resolution at Friday's commission meeting asking Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez to reopen the city's beaches with certain restrictions.

Arriola is asking for beaches to be open from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. under social distancing guidelines. The resolution would also allow volunteers in groups of 10 or less to do beach cleanups any time of day under a volunteer registration program.

On Wednesday, Miami Beach reopened certain parks and recreational facilities with restrictions.

