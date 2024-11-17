Miami Beach gets two new dog beaches

If you and Fido are fans of the water, then we’ve got some good news.

Dogs are now welcome at certain sites on South Beach and Mid Beach, in addition to the North Beach location already established, called Bark Beach.

The areas are places where dog owners frequent and areas without heavy concentrations of sea turtle nests, according to the Office of the City Manager.

The City of Miami Beach expanded beach access to four-legged friends at the following places officially on Nov. 2.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Dog beaches in Miami Beach

Here’s where and when you can enjoy a beach day with man’s best friend:

South Beach 21st Street beachfront area Days: 7 days per week Hours: 7-9 a.m. from November to March, and 9-11 a.m. from April to October

Mid Beach 53rd Street beachfront area Days: 7 days per week Hours: 7-9 a.m. November to March and 9-11 a.m. April to October

North Beach 81s Street beachfront area, or Bark Beach 7 days per week from 7-9 a.m. from November to March and 9-11 a.m. from April to October Friday through Sunday from 1:30-5:30 p.m. from November to February and 3-7 p.m. from March to October



And don't forget, there are other dog-friendly beaches in Miami-Dade County for you and your pup: Haulover Beach and Hobie Beach.

"Just be sure to pack plenty of water and waste bags, and monitor your dog to make sure it doesn’t get overheated in Miami’s warm weather," the website for Greater Miami and Miami Beach says.

Check out more places to chill with your dog here.