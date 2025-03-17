Miami Beach gives away date-rape prevention cards to check for drugged drinks

Miami Beach is giving away 5,000 date-rape prevention cards to try to help protect people from falling victim to sexual assault, the city announced Saturday.

What are date-rape drug detector cards?

The date-rape prevention cards are cards that, with a drop of liquid, "can identify the presence of date-rape drugs like Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and Ketamine," the city said in a news release.

What do these cards look like and how do they work?

The cards carry the branding of the Miami Beach Police Department.

"The cards advise users not to consume any beverage that produces a positive result when a droplet of the beverage is placed on two specified areas of the cards," officials said.

Why has Miami Beach purchased these date-rape drug detector cards?

The city says that this is an initiative that aims "to prevent visitors and residents from falling victim to sexual

assault... over busy spring break and other high-impact periods."

“Date rape is a serious problem everywhere and I’m proud to have championed this effort to reduce the number of potential victims,” Miami Beach Commissioner Laura Dominguez said in the news release. “An estimated 11 million women in the nation are believed to be survivors of rape while under the influence of alcohol and drugs.”

Where can I get a date-rape drug detector card?

Miami Beach Goodwill Ambassadors will be distributing the cards, but they are also available in the police department's lobby at 1100 Washington Avenue.

Can the date-rape drug detector cards identify any other drugs?

No. "The cards cannot be used to detect any other drugs or potentially harmful substances," the city says.

Does a positive date-rate drug detector card mean someone has drugged my drink?

Not necessarily. Officials warn that the cards are "subject to false positives in the case of blue beverages, milk products, cream, oily liquors, some fruit juices and even some waters."

What should I do if my date-rape drug detector card produces a positive result?

It's better to be safe than sorry and do as the card advises—do not drink the beverage. NBC6 has reached out to authorities to inquire if they suggest people call 911.

Resources for victims of sexual assault are available through the National Sexual Violence Resources Center and the National Sexual Assault Telephone Hotline at 800-656-4673.