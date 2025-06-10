A hostel turned largely into a homeless shelter in Miami Beach is one small step closer to demolition.

City commissioners on Monday night advanced a plan that could turn the Bikini Hostel on West Avenue at 13th Street into a park, but several said they wanted more concessions from the developer who’s agreed to buy and demolish the property.

Developer Michael Stern is demanding the city permit a 330-foot high condo across the street from the hostel, which is twice the height currently allowed in order to buy the hostel property.

He and the seller will assure the 100-plus homeless people are relocated to Miami by September and the property is demolished.

But commissioners suggested Stern may have to reduce the project’s size or boost his benefits to the city to win over the commission when a final vote on the deal is held later this month.

The Bikini Hostel has housed people experiencing homelessness since November, when Miami Beach officials said 41 people were suddenly bused from Camillus House in Miami to the hostel.

At the time, the cities and Camillus House pointed fingers over the reason for the move, and it is not immediately clear where the current occupants of the Bikini Hostel would be expected to go.