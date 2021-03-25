Miami Beach Hotel Manager Accused of Touching Tourist Inappropriately

The manager of a Miami Beach hotel is being accused of following two tourists into their room and touching one of them inappropriately.

Anthony Banderas, 55, is facing a misdemeanor battery charge, according to an arrest report. He was arrested Wednesday at the Waldorf Towers on Ocean Drive.

One of the women told officers that she and her friend had been drinking at the bar of their hotel and that her friend became extremely intoxicated, the arrest report stated.

When they got back to their room, Banderas knocked on their door and had brought ice with him, the report said. One of the women allowed him inside, and Banderas started helping her friend, who had fallen asleep.

Banderas proceeded to remove her bathing suit top, despite being told to stop. He kissed her breast and touched her.

"(Redacted) stated as if he was overpowering her, therefore she did not use force to push the defendant off," the report stated.

One of the women told officers she was a college student from Texas who was on Miami Beach for spring break.

Banderas denied the allegations. He was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Attorney information was not available.