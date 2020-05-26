Miami Beach Launches Decal Program for Businesses Following Coronavirus Guidelines

The City of Miami Beach is launching a new program to help customers identify businesses that are adhering to specific coronavirus guidelines.

The "MB Standard" program will identify establishments that have committed to implementing additional measures to protect the public from the spread of COVID-19 beyond those already required by Miami-Dade County or the city.

"As more businesses are slated to reopen this week, the City of Miami Beach wants to ensure a high level of consumer confidence for residents and visitors as they patronize establishments," the city said in a statement Tuesday.

To participate in the program, businesses must have all employees tested for COVID-19 by June 8 or the date of reopening, must provide monthly testing for employees, must conduct daily temperature and health screenings of all employees, have a contact tracing protocol in place and must give monthly reports to the city on employee testing.

Participating businesses will be given an "MB Standard" decal to display and the business will be added to the City of Miami Beach website.

"As retailers and restaurants welcome back customers, we wanted to highlight those businesses who are really going above and beyond to protect public health," Miami Beach City Manager Jimmy Morales said in a statement.