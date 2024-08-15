Miami Beach leaders demand answers after convicted felon who held commissioner at gunpoint escapes

A convicted felon with a lengthy criminal history who held a Miami Beach commissioner at gunpoint earlier this year has escaped a treatment center in South Florida.

Miami Beach Police need the public's help to look for Christopher Pitre, who was arrested back in April for over a dozen charges, including burglary and aggravated assault with a firearm.

Police believe Pitre is responsible for multiple burglaries, thefts and other crimes in Miami Beach.

RAW: Surveillance video shows the encounter between Miami Beach Commissioner Joe Magazine and an alleged burglary suspect.

The Hurricane season is on. Our meteorologists are ready. Sign up for the NBC 6 Weather newsletter to get the latest forecast in your inbox.

Back in April, police said Pitre held Miami Beach City Commissioner Joe Magazine at gunpoint at a parking garage in an incident that was captured by surveillance cameras.

Magazine said he was walking to his car and opened the door to find a man sleeping inside – that man then pointed a gun at him.

Now, Miami-Dade Corrections said the suspect removed his court-ordered ankle monitor and fled a substance abuse treatment center in Homestead on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Corrections Christopher Pitre

Miami Beach officials questioned why the 35-year-old was released and want the community to be on the lookout for him.

"(For) unfathomable reasons (Pitre) was placed back into society with an ankle monitor that he took off, and now his whereabouts are unknown," Magazine said. "I don't think I'm at risk or at danger, but the community – not just Miami Beach, but to the countless communities that his crimes victimized."

Officials believe Pitre may be heading back to Miami Beach or trying to leave the state.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.