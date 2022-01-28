Miami Beach

Miami Beach Man, 19, Facing Child Pornography Charges

By NBC 6

Getty Images

A 19-year-old Miami Beach man is facing child pornography charges after police said he uploaded images and videos to a messaging app.

Guillane Kyle Sampang was arrested Thursday on seven counts each of transmitting child pornography and possession of sexual performance by a child, an arrest report said.

The report said police began their investigation after child sexual abuse materials were uploaded to the Kik app.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Guillane Kyle Sampang

Some video files and images showed children as young as 5-7 years old engaging in sex acts, the report said.

After a search warrant was executed at Sampang's home Thursday, he admitted to viewing and distributing the materials on Kik, the report said.

The report said Sampang's mother provided his cell phone number which is the same number associated with the email account used for the Kik account.

Sampang was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held on $14,000 bond Friday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

