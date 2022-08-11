Miami Beach Man Accused of Filming Himself Sexually Battering Girlfriend: Police

A Miami Beach man has been arrested after he was accused of filming himself sexually battering his girlfriend, police said.

Andres Wu, 32, was arrested Wednesday on charges of sexual battery on a victim who's physically helpless, video voyeurism, and possession of a controlled substance, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

The alleged victim said she met Wu through the Hinge dating app back in May and the two began a relationship.

According to the report, the woman said she had been alone at Wu's apartment on Harding Avenue on Saturday while he was at work and was using his secondary cellphone when she came across a photo gallery.

One image showed her asleep on his bed, and she discovered other photos that showed her naked and surrounded by sex toys, the report said.

As she searched further she said she found a video showing her unconscious as the camera pans to show her naked buttocks and multiple sex toys scattered nearby, the report said.

She also found multiple videos that showed Wu sexually battering her while she's unconscious, the report said.

The woman told detectives she also discovered other videos of unidentified women unconscious and being sexually battered by Wu, the report said.

When Wu returned to his apartment she confronted him, but she said he "was emotionless and had a blank stare," the report said.

The woman left and texted Wu that she was notifying authorities and "Wu proceeded to apologize to her for upsetting her and making her feel the way she did," the report said.

Wu later told detectives he and the victim shared similar sexual "kinks" that include initiating sexual activity with the other at seemingly random moments, the report said.

Wu was taken into custody and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

When he was searched Wu had three and a half bars of Xanax and two Adderall pills in a purple container attached to his key lanyard, the report said.