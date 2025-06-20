Miami Beach man arrested on homicide charge in Key West boat crash that killed woman

Months after a Hialeah woman was killed in a boat crash in Key West, the man who was operating the vessel has been arrested on a homicide charge, authorities said.

Reinaldo Aquit, 48, was arrested Friday on a felony charge of vessel homicide and eight misdemeanors in the Nov. 7, 2024 crash, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials said.

Aquit, of Miami Beach, was the operator of a 39-foot speed boat with seven passengers on board traveling from Miami to Key West as part of a Poker Run event, officials said.

FWC officials said Aquit was driving carelessly and speeding while disregarding navigational rules.

As the boat was traveling through Calda Channel, a narrow channel north of Key West, Aquit took a sharp turn and the boat rolled over, ejecting six passengers.

One of the passengers, 28-year-old Stephanie Rodriguez, of Hialeah, died from the injuries she suffered in the crash.

“The tragic death of this young woman was completely avoidable," FWC Maj. Alberto Maza said in a statement. “We continue to think of Ms. Rodriguez’s friends and family as they grieve her loss."

Rodriguez, who had three older brothers, was described by family members as full of life, giving, energetic and someone who loved to travel.

“She lit up any room she went into," brother Ricky Rodriguez said. “My sister was special, she was special."

Aquit was booked into the Monroe County Sheriff's Office jail. Records showed he was being held on a $500,000 bond.