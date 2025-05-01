Miami Beach man attacked 75-year-old neighbor amid garbage dispute: Police

A Miami Beach man was arrested after he allegedly attacked his 75-year-old neighbor during an argument over where they put their garbage at their apartment building.

George Horton, 47, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, the incident began as a verbal dispute over the placement of garbage at an apartment building on Normandy Drive.

Miami-Dade Corrections Miami-Dade Corrections

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

During the altercation, Horton allegedly got into the neighbor's face and pushed him in the face, then hit him multiple times with an electric bicycle tire and rim, the report said.

The victim fell to the ground and Horton kicked him in the face, the report said.

Police and fire rescue responded and the 75-year-old was treated for lacerations to his head and abrasions throughout his body.

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage which captured the attack, the report said.

Horton was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed.