Miami Beach

Miami Beach man attacked 75-year-old neighbor amid garbage dispute: Police

By NBC6

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami Beach man was arrested after he allegedly attacked his 75-year-old neighbor during an argument over where they put their garbage at their apartment building.

George Horton, 47, was arrested Tuesday on a charge of aggravated battery on a person 65 or older, records showed.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are

Watch button  WATCH HERE

According to an arrest report, the incident began as a verbal dispute over the placement of garbage at an apartment building on Normandy Drive.

George Horton
Miami-Dade Corrections
Miami-Dade Corrections
George Horton

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

During the altercation, Horton allegedly got into the neighbor's face and pushed him in the face, then hit him multiple times with an electric bicycle tire and rim, the report said.

The victim fell to the ground and Horton kicked him in the face, the report said.

Police and fire rescue responded and the 75-year-old was treated for lacerations to his head and abrasions throughout his body.

Local

6 to Know 4 hours ago

6 to know – Top stories of the day

Florida 24 mins ago

Florida set to execute Army vet convicted of killing girlfriend, 3 kids

Investigators were able to find surveillance footage which captured the attack, the report said.

Horton was arrested and booked into jail, where he remained held without bond Wednesday, records showed.

This article tagged under:

Miami Beach
Dashboard
Newsletters News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season On Your Side Investigates Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral Voices With Jawan Strader South Florida Live Entertainment Traffic Sports Community TV Listings
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us