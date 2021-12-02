Miami Beach Man Fatally Stabbed Co-Worker Who Refused to Date Him: Police

A Miami Beach man who fatally stabbed his co-worker after she repeatedly refused to start a relationship with him is facing a murder charge, authorities said.

Agustin Lucas Mariani, 20, is facing a second-degree murder charge in the killing of 28-year-old Delfina Pan.

Mariani, who also stabbed himself in the incident, was expected to be booked into jail after his release from Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami Beach Police officials said Thursday.

According to an arrest report, Mariani and Pan worked at a local restaurant together, and Mariani had made several attempts to start a relationship with Pan, who declined his attempts.

Friends said Pan, who was from Argentina and was an aspiring fashion designer and photographer, had been living with a childhood friend at an apartment near 73rd Street and Harding Avenue.

On Monday night, Pan left the restaurant and Mariani left a short time after her, in the middle of his shift, the report said.

According to the arrest report, Mariani, who worked as a bartender, showed up at Pan's apartment and waited for her, and when she refused to talk with him, he pulled out a knife and stabbed her.

When officers arrived at the scene, Mariani was lying on top of her and had stabbed himself in the upper torso, the report said.

Both were rushed to the hospital, where Pan died from her injuries.

Workers at the restaurant discovered that a large knife that was kept at the bar was missing, and the knife matched the description of the one used by Mariani in the stabbing, the report said.

Loved ones held a memorial service for Pan on Wednesday at St. Patrick's Catholic Church.

“I feel horrible about it, I figured the least I could do is come pay my respects," neighbor Matessa Dormin said.