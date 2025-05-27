Miami Beach man gave 15-year-old money and drugs in exchange for sex: Police

A Miami Beach man is facing serious charges after police said he paid his 15-year-old neighbor with money and drugs in exchange for sex on multiple occasions.

Christian Gonzalez-Lopez, 29, was arrested Saturday on charges including human trafficking, using a computer to seduce or lure a child, lewd and lascivious battery on a child, delivering a controlled substance to a child, contributing to the delinquency of a child, an arrest report said.



According to the report, police began their investigation after the teen's mother said she found messages on daughter's laptop referencing drug use.

The girl told police she'd been walking in her neighborhood a few months ago when Gonzalez-Lopez approached her and asked for her Instagram and they started exchanging messages.

During the exchange, Gonzalez-Lopez sent her pictures of lingerie and told her he'd like to see her in it and would pay her for posing in it, the report said.

The teen, who had a drug dependency, asked him if he had the street drug Tusi, sometimes known as pink cocaine, available and he said he would supply the drugs in exchange for sex, the report said.

On more than several occasions Gonzalez-Lopez would text her to come over to his apartment and would sneak her in through a back door, the report said.

Gonzalez-Lopez would pay her $100 in exchange for sex, though sometimes he'd provide her the drugs instead of the money, the report said.

During once encounter, she believes he recorded her performing a sex act on him because she noticed a cell phone in his hand, the report said.

Investigators later searched the girl's phone and found conversations between the two, including one where Gonzalez-Lopez negotiated with her to pay her $300 for a threesome with another male, the report said.

Gonzalez-Lopez was taken into custody and booked into jail.

He later appeared in court, where the prosecutor said he's a fugitive from New York. The judge ordered he be held on no bond.