Miami Beach Man Who Fired Gun in Apartment Arrested After SWAT Standoff: Police

A Miami Beach man who fired a gun in his apartment and said he was "going to shoot every officer" was arrested after a SWAT standoff Tuesday night, authorities said.

Ricky Garcia, 48, was taken into custody on a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in public, Miami Beach Police officials said.

According to an arrest report, officers responded to an apartment building at 411 Meridian Avenue after receiving a 911 call about a resident in the hallway who said he was going to kill someone.

As officers approached Garcia's apartment door, they heard a gunshot come from inside, the report said.

More officers responded and a multi-block perimeter was set up.

Garcia could be heard yelling that he was "going to shoot every officer" and a second gunshot was heard coming from the apartment, the report said.

SWAT and hostage negotiators responded as Garcia remained barricaded inside the apartment, the report said.

Garcia eventually came out holding a pistol and was ordered to drop it, which he did, and was taken into custody, the report said.

The report said it was the second armed barricaded situation Garcia has been involved in with police.

Garcia was booked into jail where he remained held on $1,000 bond Wednesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.