Miami Beach mom accused of leaving 5-year-old son who ‘misbehaved' alone in park

A Miami Beach mom was arrested after she allegedly left her 5-year-old son alone in a park as punishment for misbehaving.

Alize Angel Rodriguez, 20, was arrested Sunday on charges including child neglect with no great bodily harm, possession of a controlled substance and cannabis possession.

According to an arrest report, Rodriguez's arrest began when officers responded to 1245 Meridian Avenue for calls about a child left alone in the park Sunday afternoon.

Alize Angel Rodriguez

Officers learned the mother, Rodriguez, left the area in a grey Toyota with a male, and witnesses said they were with the boy for 20 minutes to an hour.

Witness led officers to the 5-year-old, who told the officers that when he misbehaves, his mother leaves him in the park by himself, the report said.

The witnesses also said they'd seen the mother, who appeared "incoherent and possibly under the influence," the report said.

Officers found Rodriguez nearby and took her into custody.

The officers learned she'd thrown her purse into some bushes and the purse was found. Inside the purse were Xanax pills and a small amount of loose cannabis, less than 20 grams, the report said.

Rodriguez was booked into jail. The boy's grandmother arrived and took custody of him.