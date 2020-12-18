coronavirus

Miami Beach Offering Emergency Grants for Small Businesses Hurt by Pandemic

City to award grants of up to $20,000 to certain businesses

Miami Beach is offering emergency grants of up to $20,000 to small businesses that are being affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Businesses can begin applying for grants on Jan. 6, and the funds can be used to pay for rent, mortgages, utilities, payrolls, operating supplies and other types of business expenses.

The grants will be awarded on a first-come, first-qualified basis, and the application process will remain open until the funds are exhausted.

Miami Beach Commissioners voted unanimously in October to set aside $600,0000 in funding through the Community Development Block Grant – Coronavirus to fund the program.

As a condition of accepting the money, small businesses must retain or create one job filled by a Miami Beach resident of low-to-moderate income or the business must be owned by a low-to-moderate income wage earner. Businesses should be prepared to show 2020 and 2021 business tax receipts, tax returns, bank statements, payroll documents, invoices and proof of payment for eligible expenses.

For more information click here.

