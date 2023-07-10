Miami Beach officer accused of lying and hitting tourist heads to trial

A Miami Beach Police officer accused of hitting a tourist and lying on an arrest document is heading to trial.

On Monday, Miami Beach Officer Steven Serrano appeared for a court hearing as he faces battery and official misconduct charges for a 2021 incident.

Serrano is one of five Miami Beach Police officers charged after body camera and security surveillance video caught several officers beating tourist Dalonta Crudup inside the Royal Palm Hotel lobby. Khalid Vaughn, another tourist, stumbled upon the chaotic scene and started recording on his phone. Officers including Serrano allegedly approached Vaughn and struck him.

Serrano’s attorney Douglas Williams has been fighting to get the charges dropped. However, a judge denied the motion.

So far, two out of the five officers charged had their cases dismissed. NBC6 was first to report in May that a judge dismissed Officer Robert Sabater’s and David Rivas’s charges based on lack of jurisdiction. Officer Kevin Perez was found guilty of battery but was granted a new trial, which is set for the end of the month. Jose Perez pleaded guilty.

Despite the State Attorney’s Office not offering Serrano an official plea deal, options like probation were on the table. However, Serrano denied any kind of deal and stuck to his not guilty plea.

“Is there any kind of plea that you would be willing to accept in this case?” Judge Mavel Ruiz asked.

“No, Judge, there is not,” Serrano responded.

After his denial, trial preparations began. For example, Williams wanted future jurors to see a rookie of the year award Serrano received from the City of Miami Beach Fraternal Order of Police. Williams believes Serrano’s character is being questioned by the official misconduct charge.

“Truthfulness and integrity is put directly at issue by the fact that he is charged with creating a false document,” Williams said.

William Gonzalez, who’s prosecuting this case, is against introducing this award as evidence because of its relevance.

"I think this misleads the jury a little bit they will see this plaque that says Serrano is a good cop," he said. "We are not contesting that maybe in 2020 Serrano was a good cop. The issue is on July 26, he lied on the arrest affidavit and that’s why we are here.”

Ruiz did not make a ruling Monday on whether she will allow the award to be presented in the trial.

A trial date was set for Aug. 21.