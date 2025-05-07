Miami Beach officer ‘intentionally' hit by Brazilian influencer on motorcycle: Police

A Miami Beach officer is recovering after police say he was intentionally hit by an influencer on a motorcycle.

It happened Monday in the area of 5th Street and Alton Road.

According to an arrest report, the officer pulled over 37-year-old Armando Fogacava-Lenteneto, a Brazilian fitness influencer.

Officers said the motorcyclist came to a full stop, and then accelerated toward the officer, knocking him to the ground. He took off westbound on the MacArthur Causeway, according to arrest reports.

The officer suffered fractured ribs, abrasions and bruising throughout his body, the arrest report states. He said he believed the motorcyclist "intentionally struck him."

While the officer was being taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, the "rescue vehicle passed a separate crash scene," which appeared to involve the same motorcycle.

Authorities responded, and found that Fogacava-Lenteneto had "crashed into another vehicle on the MacArthur Causeway causing serious injuries to his passenger," his longtime girlfriend who was also on the motorcycle.

From a trauma center, she allegedly told investigators that they were both personal trainers who were running late to a fitness class they were scheduled to host. She believes Fogacava- Lenteneto fled because he did not have a license.

She also said she thought they were going between 80-100 mph when they crashed, arrest reports detail.

Fogacava-Lenteneto was arrested and faces several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash causing serious bodily injury and battery on a police officer.