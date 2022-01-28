Miami Beach Officer, Robbery Suspect Struck by Fellow Officer's Car After Chase

A Miami Beach Police officer and a suspected robber were both hospitalized after being struck by a fellow officer following a chase Thursday evening.

Miami Beach Police said the incident took place around 6:30 p.m. near the area of Collins Avenue and 22nd Street, where officers were attempting to capture a robbery suspect who fled on foot.

Police were able to find the suspect, but during a struggle both the officer and suspect were struck by a police vehicle that was responding.

The officer was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital as a precaution while the suspect was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital. Both are expected to be okay.

Investigators have not released the identity of anyone involved at this time, including the officer who struck the two victims with their car.