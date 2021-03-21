Miami Beach Officials Hold Special Commission Meeting to Decide on Safety Measures

Miami Beach officials were expected to hold a Special Commission Meeting on Sunday afternoon to decide what to do regarding the new safety measures that have been implemented in the city to control spring break crowds.

Mayor Dan Gelber announced the safety measures on Saturday, noting that they would be in place for at least 72 hours while officials decided on how to move forward.

The measures include an 8 p.m. nightly curfew as well as the closures of MacArthur, Venetian and Julia Tuttle causeways. At Sunday's meeting, the city is expected to decide whether to keep, modify or add to these guidelines.

"I love that this is a beautiful place, that people come here to gather and enjoy our weather and our beaches," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said at a press conference Saturday when the changes were announced. "But right now, it has become too challenging in the tourism industry to continue that way."