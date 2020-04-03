Miami Beach Orders Employees & Customers in Stores to Wear Masks, Facial Coverings

The City of Miami Beach has mandated that all employees and customers of grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants wear "a form of covering" over their nose and mouth at all times while indoors. The order is effective on April 7th.

"A covering over the nose and mouth may include a face mask, homemade mask, or other cloth covering, such as a scarf, bandana, handkerchief or other similar cloth covering," the order reads.

Employees and customers of all other essential retail establishments are also strongly encouraged by to wear coverings over the nose and mouth.

The mandate does not apply to outdoor activities.

It also urges that medical and surgical face masks are in short supply, and should be reserved for health care personnel and other first responders.

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidelines recommending the using cloth materials to cover faces Friday. President Donald Trump made the announcement during a White House coronavirus task force briefing.

Trump suggested that if people wanted to cover their faces with cloth materials, that they made do so with items that could be washed and reused.

The recommendation does not extend to medical-grade face masks, Trump said, adding that those should be reserved for medical professionals.