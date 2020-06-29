Miami Beach Orders Face Coverings Mandatory in Public Spaces

Miami Beach has joined a handful of cities in Miami-Dade County that are making it mandatory for people to wear face masks when in public.

City officials say, starting Tuesday, June 30th people in public spaces - both indoors and outdoors - will be required to wear face coverings.

"Our rule is simple, you must be wearing a mask in our city," Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said in a statement. "On the street, waiting outside a restaurant, in your condo lobby or at the park — wear it. It's not a political statement, it's just trying to do your part to keep loved ones and neighbors healthy."

Anyone caught not wearing a mask will face a $50 civil fine.

Last week, the City of Miami, along with Miami Gardens, Aventura, Hialeah and North Miami Beach, made masks mandatory in public.

The decision was made due to the rising number of coronavirus cases in Florida over the last two weeks.

On Monday, just two days after the state had set its daily record for new cases, with 9,585, the Florida Department of Health reported 146,341, cases for the state.

Both Miami-Dade and Broward require masks before entering businesses if social distance in public can't be achieved. Certain cities have more stringent rules.