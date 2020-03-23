coronavirus

Miami Beach Orders Residents to Stay in Homes to the ‘Maximum Extent Possible’

The "Safer at Home" order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow residents to leave their homes for groceries, medical care, restaurant take out, banking and essential work activities

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The City of Miami Beach issued an emergency order Monday that requires residents to remain in their home to the "maximum extent possible" to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The "Safer at Home" order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow residents to leave their homes for groceries, medical care, restaurant take out, banking and essential work activities.

CORONAVIRUS LATEST

coronavirus 4 hours ago

Florida Governor Wants to Avoid Statewide Coronavirus Shutdown

coronavirus 6 hours ago

Florida Gov. Considering Isolation Shelters to Stop the Spread of the Coronavirus

All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, the order states.

"Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to limit all of their travel, except as absolutely necessary," the city said in a statement. "Persons at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are strongly encouraged to stay in their residence to the extent possible, except as necessary to seek medical care."

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there will also be a curfew in Miami Beach from midnight to 5 a.m.

The City of Miami was expected to discuss a possible stay-at-home order at a commission meeting Wednesday. So far, Florida hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order similar to ones in New York and Illinois.

This article tagged under:

coronavirusFloridaMiami BeachCOVID-19
News Local Coronavirus Pandemic US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us