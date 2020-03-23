Miami Beach Orders Residents to Stay in Homes to the ‘Maximum Extent Possible’

The City of Miami Beach issued an emergency order Monday that requires residents to remain in their home to the "maximum extent possible" to help stop the spread of coronavirus.

The "Safer at Home" order, which goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Tuesday, will allow residents to leave their homes for groceries, medical care, restaurant take out, banking and essential work activities.

All public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a residence are prohibited, the order states.

"Residents and visitors are strongly encouraged to limit all of their travel, except as absolutely necessary," the city said in a statement. "Persons at high risk of severe illness from COVID-19 and people who are sick are strongly encouraged to stay in their residence to the extent possible, except as necessary to seek medical care."

Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber said there will also be a curfew in Miami Beach from midnight to 5 a.m.

The City of Miami was expected to discuss a possible stay-at-home order at a commission meeting Wednesday. So far, Florida hasn't issued a statewide stay-at-home order similar to ones in New York and Illinois.