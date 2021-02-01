Miami Beach ‘Outraged' After Triple Shooting, Recent Crime Uptick: Mayor

Miami Beach's mayor says there will be an increased police presence after a weekend triple shooting and a recent spike in crime in the city.

"Our city is outraged, what we've seen this weekend and frankly showing itself for some time now is well beyond unacceptable for our residents," Mayor Dan Gelber said at a news conference Monday.

Gelber said the city is increasing its police presence, particularly in the city's Art Deco Cultural District, and will be bringing in additional officers from Miami-Dade County on the weekend.

The news conference was held after a weekend shooting on crowded Washington Avenue that left three people injured, one critically. The suspect is the shooting is still being sought.

Gelber said the city's entertainment district has become "ungovernable" and said there need to be changes to how some businesses operate.

He was also asked if he wants his daughters, who are in their early 20s, going to South Beach.

"My kids, I never, I don't send my kids to Ocean Drive, I hate to say that but it's true. In the morning I go for breakfast but not else," Gelber said.

The mayor said many of the recent incidents involve visitors to the area, not residents.

"Our city is essentially a playground for other people," Gelber said.

He said he wants Miami Beach to be a cultural destination, not a party destination or an "anything goes" city.

"Don't come here if you want to misbehave, if you have bad intentions go somewhere else or stay home," Gelber said.