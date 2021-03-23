Miami Beach Police Investigate Sexual Attack on Elderly Woman

Miami Beach detectives are looking for a man involved in a sexual attack on an elderly woman Saturday.

The attack took place in her residential building near 38th Street and Collins Avenue.

According to an incident report, the woman was taking the Miami-Dade transit bus J to her home, when the bus stopped for a 10-minute break. The victim then decided to get off the bus and walk the rest of the way home, but did not notice anyone following her.

When she arrived at her building, she picked up her mail, and took the elevator that was already occupied by the suspect to her floor. When she got off the elevator, she noticed the suspect followed her out and she asked him if he was there to visit someone in the building. It was then that he sexually assaulted her as she tried to fight him off.

A neighboring witness said she heard a scream in the hallway like someone was having a medical emergency. When she saw what was happening, she confronted the suspect and he fled the scene using the stairs.

Police are looking for the suspect who is believed to be a Hispanic male between 25 and 34 years old with visible tattoos on his left hand and forearm. He is between 5’8 and 5’10 and weighs between 175 and 180 lbs.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.