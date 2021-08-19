Miami Beach Police Officer Dies After Battle With COVID-19

Another member of the South Florida law enforcement community has died after a battle with COVID-19.

Miami Beach Police said Officer Edward Perez, who worked with the department for 25 years, died Thursday due to complications from the virus. He is survived by his wife and daughter.

It is with great sorrow that we announce the passing of Officer Edward Perez. Perez, a 25-year veteran of the MBPD, passed away this afternoon after a battle with COVID. He leaves behind a loving wife and daughter. Please keep his family and the MBPD in your thoughts and prayers. pic.twitter.com/JZX7h8dq1A — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) August 19, 2021

Earlier this month, Fort Lauderdale Police announced Jennifer Sepot died from complications related to the virus. She joined the department in 2017 and was assigned to road patrol.

The Florida Highway Patrol is also dealing with a COVID-related loss. Trooper Lazaro Febles, an 11-year veteran died, the department announced on Twitter.

Most police departments in South Florida are not requiring officers get a COVID-19 vaccine. Regardless, many police departments are strongly encouraging their officers to get the shot.