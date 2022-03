A Miami Beach police officer has been hospitalized following a crash overnight in South Beach.

The incident occurred near Ocean Drive and 9th Street.

The officer was operating a golf cart west of the dunes when a car struck the vehicle. She was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say the cause of the accident or whether anyone had been cited in the incident.

Ocean Drive was temporarily closed to vehicular traffic but has now reopened.