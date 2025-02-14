Miami Beach Police recover $5.3M worth of stolen exotic vehicles in organized scheme

Miami Beach Police have recovered $5.3 million worth of stolen high-end exotic vehicles following the arrests of three men accused in an organized crime scheme, officials said Thursday.

On Jan. 31, 41-year-old Yuriy Korotovskyy, 53-year-old Arman Gevorgyan, and 43-year-old Hrant Nazarian were arrested in connection with the scheme that involved the theft and resale of luxury automobiles. The arrests came after a report of a stolen Rolls Royce.

"This case exemplifies the diligent investigative efforts of our detectives in identifying and dismantling a complex criminal network specializing in the theft of luxury vehicles," Police Chief Wayne Jones said. "To date, our detectives have collectively recovered approximately $5.3 million in stolen luxury vehicles through a series of investigations."

Police called the scheme a "complex criminal trend" in which the suspects are accused of exploiting vehicle dispatchers and transporters by manipulating the order destinations of high-end vehicles.

The suspects allegedly rerouted truck drivers at the point of vehicle pickup, diverting shipments to fraudulent locations, police said.

The suspects, who are accused of being brokers who orchestrated the schemes, have been charged with multiple offenses, including grand theft, dealing in stolen property, and conspiracy to commit organized fraud.