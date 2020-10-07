Miami Beach Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired; Nearby Schools on Lockdown

Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in Miami Beach Wednesday morning, and have placed nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution.

Miami Beach Police officials said they received calls of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of 44th Street and Collins Avenue.

POLICE: Officers are in the area of 44 Street and Collins Avenue after receiving calls of possible shots fired from a vehicle. We are still gathering information. No victims located at this time. We will provide updates as we have them. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) October 7, 2020

Police said one victim was found near 74th Street with a laceration to their arm caused by broken glass. That person was treated at the scene and released.

Officials said they were searching for a white BMW SUV that fled from the scene of the original shooting.

No other information was immediately known.

This is a developing story. Follow NBC 6 on air or online for updates.