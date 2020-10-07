Miami Beach Police Respond to Reports of Shots Fired; Nearby Schools on Lockdown

Police are investigating reports of shots being fired in Miami Beach Wednesday morning, and have placed nearby schools on lockdown as a precaution.
Miami Beach Police officials said they received calls of shots being fired from a vehicle in the area of 44th Street and Collins Avenue.
Police said one victim was found near 74th Street with a laceration to their arm caused by broken glass. That person was treated at the scene and released.
Officials said they were searching for a white BMW SUV that fled from the scene of the original shooting.
No other information was immediately known.
This is a developing story. Follow NBC 6 on air or online for updates.