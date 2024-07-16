‘Very heinous attack': Miami Beach Police search for suspect after woman attacked on Beachwalk

An investigation is underway after Miami Beach Police said a woman was sexually battered on the Beachwalk.

At 1 a.m. Tuesday, between 23rd and 24th streets, police said a woman was rollerblading when a man brazenly grabbed her from behind, unprovoked, and sexually battered her. Police state that there was a struggle.

“This is a very, very heinous attack and our organization is taking this very, very seriously,” said Chris Bess with Miami Beach Police.

Police were seen surveying the area, trying to find the suspect. He is believed to be a Black man in his 20s to 30s, last seen wearing a white shirt. Police can’t confirm if he is a resident or a visitor to Miami Beach.

“There are leads out there that we are looking into,” Bess said.

As for the female victim, Miami Beach Police believe she was alone at the time of the incident. Officials could not confirm if she was a resident of the area or a tourist, or whether she had to be hospitalized for her injuries.

However, police said they are working every lead, scouring evidence from video surveillance, to understand what happened.

“We are taking this extremely seriously and every resource from our investigative unit is actively working on this case. But also, we have heightened uniform patrol in the area so that our residents and visitors can feel safe while we look for this offender,” Bess said.

Police said that this was an isolated incident.

They do encourage the public that if you are going to be out in the early hours or late hours, tell a friend or bring a friend with you to hopefully prevent something like this from happening.

Police are asking for the community’s help. If you know anything you are asked to call Crime Stoppers that number is 305-471-TIPS.