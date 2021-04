Police are searching for a teenager who went missing in Miami Beach while on vacation from New York.

Zared Ibonnet, 17, was last seen April 8 at 1321 15th Street, according to the Miami Beach Police Department.

Ibonnet came to South Florida with his mother, who reported him missing.

Ibonnet is 6-foot-3, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. It's unknown what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call MBPD at 305-673-7901.