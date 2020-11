Police have found the mother of a young girl found wandering alone in Miami Beach Monday afternoon.

Officials said the girl was found around 12:15 p.m. in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue and was brought to the police station.

Police tweeted a photo of the girl and had said they were trying to find her guardians, but officials confirmed her mother was located a short time later.

No other information was immediately known.

UPDATE: A parent has been located and is being transported to the police station. The Florida Department of Children and Families has been notified and will also be responding. Our investigation is ongoing. We thank the community and our media partners for their efforts. — Miami Beach Police (@MiamiBeachPD) November 30, 2020

