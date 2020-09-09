Miami Beach Prepares for Higher than Average King Tide Flooding

The City of Miami Beach says it is expecting higher than average king tides next week, bringing flooding to roadways across the area.

Starting next Wednesday, September 16th, king tide season begins - with early morning and sunny day flooding occurring for short period throughout the day. The event will last until September 22nd.

Miami Beach officials ask residents to avoid driving through flooded roadways and to expect road closures.

The city says residents in the following neighborhoods can anticipate flooding throughout the week-long event:

Indian Creek Drive from 29 to 41 streets

West Avenue and 8 Street

1 Street and Alton Road

South Pointe Drive and Washington Avenue

44 Street and Post Avenue (Muss Park) areas

North Bay Road from 43 to 63 streets

Bonita Drive

Marseille Drive and Rue Notre Dame

Crespi Boulevard and 79 Terrace

To see if your home falls in a flood zone, check the city's Flood Zone Map. And, for current and future king tide projections, check the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's website.

VIDEO NOTE: This story first aired in September, 2019.

WHAT ARE KING TIDES?

“King tides” are a general term for exceptionally high tides.

WHEN DO KING TIDES HAPPEN?

King tides occur when the sun, moon and earth are aligned, or, in today's case, during a new moon cycle. When the moon is in close proximity with the earth, there is a stronger gravitational pull on the ocean, causing the tides to be higher than usual.

King tides will take place in Miami Beach from Sept. 16 through Sept. 22. During this time frame, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration projects high tide will be anywhere between 3.21 to 3.65 feet.

Here’s when we can expect to see king tides in Miami Beach:

Sept. 16: 8:41 a.m., 9:07 p.m.

Sept. 17: 9:32 a.m., 9:53 p.m.

Sept. 18: 10:22 a.m., 10:39 p.m.

Sept. 19: 11:12 a.m., 11:27 p.m.

Sept. 20: 12:04 p.m.

Sept. 21: 12:16 a.m., 12:58 p.m.

Sept. 22: 1:09 a.m., 1:55 p.m.