Miami Beach Prepping for Massive Crowds on Memorial Day Weekend

Thousands of people are expected to visit Miami Beach for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and the city is already taking action to make sure neighbors are happy and visitors are safe.

The weekend marks the unofficial start of summer, which means thousands will flock to South Beach to see the Hyundai Air and Sea Show and to get some sun.

"We know sometimes this weekend can be challenging, but we think by programing the Hunyadi Air and Sea Show it will be more manageable for our visitors and our residents," Mayor Dan Gelber said.

Gelber estimated the show brings about 10,000 people to the city.

Officials were met with controversy during spring break when they voted for an earlier curfew, closing bars, clubs and rolling back liquor sales in stores.

The decision came after several tourists were shot on Ocean Drive. This time, there will be no curfew but you will see dozens of police officers. Gelber said there will be 150 goodwill ambassadors keeping a close eye on the tourists.

"We’re going to be bringing in cops from Metro Dade and other police departments including Miami-Dade Schools," Gelber said.

Barriers are already lined up blocking access to residential streets with security close by to keep those areas blocked off.

"Our cops have to be on especially vigilant alert to make sure that our visitors and residents are protected," Gelber said.